For Breathing Space – the free, confidential telephone service – also celebrates its 20th anniversary on Thursday.

Operated by NHS 24 from two of its centres – in South Queensferry and Hillington in Glasgow – it is a vital national lifeline for countless people across the country, offering a listening ear, practical advice and essential support during times of emotional distress.

Over the past two decades, Breathing Space has responded to more than 1.5 million calls and provided more than 96,000 hours of one-to-one support.

​Breathing Space has grown from a pilot service in three areas to a national 365 days a year service.

This crucial service would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of its dedicated staff, who answer calls day and night, offering non-judgmental support to anyone in need.

Tony McLaren, national co-ordinator, said: “For 20 years, Breathing Space has been a beacon of hope for people struggling with their mental health.

“We are incredibly proud of the difference we've made in supporting individuals and families across Scotland. Our commitment to providing accessible, confidential and compassionate non-judgmental support remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to be a vital resource for many years to come."

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd has also congratulated the service.

February 1 marked 20 years since the service first launched in Scotland.

She said: “I am grateful to the Breathing Space staff for the support they have provided to people feeling low, stressed, or anxious over the past 20 years – support which I know they continue to provide every day.

“Taking good care of our mental health and well-being is as important as looking after our physical health. I would urge anyone who is experiencing low mood, anxiety or distress in their lives to get in touch with Breathing Space or to look at the range of helpful advice on the Breathing Space and Mind to Mind websites.”