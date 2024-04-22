'BRAW' weekend for brain injury survivors in Forth Valley area
The annual Best Relaxation and Activities Weekend (BRAW) takes place at Tulliallan, in Kincardine on Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.
Headway Falkirk is one of the many Headway services from all over the country taking part this year and, over the weekend, attendees can take part in a whole range of activities from all-ability cycling, holistic therapies, a trip to the Trossachs National Park and lots more.
There is evening entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights for guests to enjoy and the highlight of the weekend is the BRAW Factor talent competition.
Marie Peacock, head of network for Headway, said: “BRAW gives people the opportunity to get together with friends and acquaintances, old and new, to try out
activities that they might not have been able to access before.
"All of the activities across the weekend are selected due to their therapeutic benefits and positive impacts on people’s wellbeing. The weekend, being catered for people with brain injury, gives people who might not otherwise get much opportunity a chance to enjoy a ‘short holiday’.
“BRAW is the only large-scale event of its kind in Scotland and Headway is proud to support it. Designed specifically for brain injury survivors to make activities accessible, the weekend is incredibly important to the people who attend giving them opportunities to access activities they may not get the chance to take part in usually.”
