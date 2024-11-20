Bonnybridge care home nurse is Nurse of the Year

Jade Scott with resident Margaret Salmond

A nurse at a Bonnybridge care home has been recognised at an awards ceremony for the outstanding standard of care she provides.

Jade Scott, clinical deputy home manager at Wheatlands Care Home was named Nurse of the Year at Scottish Care’s 2024 National Awards.

The awards are widely recognised as a benchmark of progress within the care sector, honouring the dedication and hard work of care providers and the individuals and teams within them across Scotland.

Jade qualified as a nurse in July 2023, having worked with care providers BCG since 2014, initially as a carer, then senior carer, before taking a short employment break in her last year of study.

She returned to Wheatlands as a nurse in October last year and successfully achieved promotion to the role of clinical deputy manager in January this year.

Jade is extremely proud to have been recognised by Scottish Care. She said: “I am truly honoured to be presented with this award and to represent my incredible colleagues in this way.

"At Wheatlands and across BCG, I have some outstanding fellow nurses and care workers who are skilled, dedicated and passionate about their work.

"I feel that I’m taking back this award not only for myself but for my team members and my home too.”

Karen Johnson, Managing Director at BCG, said: “Huge congratulations to Jade. We’re all very proud that her hard work has been recognised with such a prestigious award. Her journey, rising through all the levels of care at Wheatlands, to now, not only return as a nurse but as our clinical deputy home manager, clearly illustrates her incredible commitment to care. She is a fantastic ambassador for BCG.”