Bereaved families invited to baby loss awareness service at The Kelpies

Bereaved parents mourning the loss of their little ones are being invited to participate in a baby loss awareness service.

The ceremony will take place at The Kelpies in Falkirk tonight, starting at 6.45pm, to coincide with a global Wave of Light movement.

The initiative asks families across the world to light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it to burn for at least an hour in memory of all babies who have died too soon.

Falkirk district’s free-to-attend service has been organised by Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) and Denny woman Kellie Cunningham, who lost her son Henry to group B strep in 2017.

The 34-year-old found comfort in the support Sands was able to offer her in her time of need and has since raised a remarkable £55,000 on its behalf through two community fun runs.

Monthly meet-ups at Forth Valley Spiritual Centre, along with Sands information packs containing memory boxes and hand and footprint kits, have proved vital in helping Kellie come to terms with Henry’s death.

The Denny woman was more than willing to lend her help for this evening’s event, which, as well as the candle-lighting, will involve a choir, readings, poems and a bagpiper.

The Kelpies themselves will be turned pink and blue in honour of the occasion along with several other buildings and landmarks around the UK.

Kellie said: “It helps me realise how I’m not alone, especially when other people approach me.

“There’ll be an opporunity for everyone to light candles at the stairs at The Kelpies and we’ve given away 500 free tickets so far. There’ll also be an opportunity for people to write their baby’s name and a message on a ribbon line.

“The service will be a time for friends and family to gather together and remember their babies. I would like to thank my friends and family for volunteering to help me on the evening.”

To reserve tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wave-of-light-candle-lighting-tickets-71766259815.