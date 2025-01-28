Attacks rise nationally but assaults on ambulance staff decrease in NHS Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff have reached a five year high across the country as NHS Forth Valley thankfully bucks that trend.

More than 1500 Scottish Ambulance staff and paramedics have been physically and verbally assaulted while on duty in the last five years according to figures gathered by Legal Expert, a specialist service which offers support and advice for those affected by physical or verbal assault.

The new data revealed that between 2020 and 2024, a total of 1527 Scottish Ambulance staff suffered abuse while carrying out their duties. The the majority of those incidents – 859 – were physical assaults, while 668 were verbal abuse incidents.

Locally there have been a total of 71 assaults on ambulance staff in NHS Forth Valley between 2020 and 2024. There were 22 assaults on ambulance staff in the area back in 2020 compared with 13 last year.

Attacks on ambulance staff are at a five year high according to new figures (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Incidents included being spat at, punched, kicked, sexual assault and serious attacks involving weapons.

Legal Expert solicitor Patrick Mallon said: “These figures are extremely concerning. Nobody should have to feel threatened at work – especially hard-working, vital NHS staff.

“Something must be done to tackle abuse towards NHS staff who, for the majority, are just trying to do their jobs.

Earlier this year SAS chief executive Michael Dickson responded to the shocking statistic which showed a Scottish Ambulance Service staff member is verbally or physically assaulted nearly once a day.

He said: “Our staff are having to deal with incidents nearly every single day and no form of abuse will be tolerated. They have the right to carry out their work helping patients and saving lives without fear of assault or abuse.

“We also strongly condemn the abuse our hardworking call handlers face on a daily basis. We understand calling 999 can be a stressful time during emergencies,

but abusing our staff is totally unacceptable.

“Physical and verbal assaults can have a significant and lasting impact on our people, sometimes even leading them to leave the ambulance service. We will

continue to work with Police Scotland to take action against perpetrators, which includes those who abuse our 999 staff.”

