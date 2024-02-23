Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myths still abound and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is not a panacea.

One local woman knows this all too well, having gone through her own journey to stay fit and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo’ness mum-of-three Angela Macleod was in her early forties when she started noticing changes; she was having stomach and skin issues, with allergies kicking in too.

Angela's own journey to better health started before she left the force; she is now a qualified personal trainer.

Frequent trips to the doctor shed no light so she started researching her symptoms.

The former Academy pupil worked in the research and development lab at BP Chemicals for five years after leaving school, before joining the police force when she was 23.

Having worked her way up from constable to chief inspector in operation support, with responsibility for emergency events and resilience planning, Angela’s shift pattern meant her own health had taken a bit of a back seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aged 10, her late dad Alan introduced her to squash at the recreation centre; she went on to play the sport at a junior level and, prior to joining the force, also led step and aerobic classes there.

Working long shifts saw Angela sacrifice her love of sports but, aged 45, she decided to do something about it.

A colleague was starting a 12-week Joe Wicks programme, which focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and Angela decided to give it a go.

She said: “I started working out at the gym at Xcite Linlithgow and discovered I loved it. I got a real buzz out of it – it was my escape from work and blocked everything else out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got talking to a girl doing deadlifts and squats; she showed me the ropes and I started training with her.

“She mentioned she was doing a powerlifting competition and I decided to give it a try. I got myself a personal trainer who put me on a programme that helped me work toward competing.”

Angela went on to compete in five or six competitions before Covid hit.

She said: “I was working at Fettes at the time so I was able to go to the gym there and I got a hold of some dumbbells but my training did suffer a bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years ago, Angela saw a post on Davina McCall’s Instagram and the penny finally dropped that the symptoms she’d been experiencing were perimenopausal.

While her prescription has changed many times since, Angela is now on HRT patches and in the best shape of her life.

She retired from the force on June 30, 2022, and 13 months ago became a qualified personal trainer, menopause support, nutrition and mindfulness coach.

Angela now offers one-to-one coaching at Grizz Fit at Linlithgow Bridge and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s also keen to share her evidence-based programme with women who are experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

Angela (52) added: “There are still so many myths but I’ve done my research and my clients’ results have been incredible. It’s hugely fulfilling to see the difference it’s made.

“I want to share that knowledge so I’m improving my social media output. It’s not about clients; it’s about making sure the information is out there. Helping others has always been my passion.”