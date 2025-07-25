Alzheimer Scotland: We're sleepwalking into a crisis for dementia care

Thousands of people are backing a national campaign by Alzheimer Scotland calling for urgent action to stop budget cuts that would decimate community dementia care across the country.

Vital health and social care services supporting tens of thousands of people living with dementia, their families and carers are being earmarked for closure or severe reductions.

Research by Alzheimer Scotland found cuts worth nearly £154 million are being proposed to services for older people and community care across Scotland.

Decisions are being made by Integration Joint Boards (IJBs), which control health and social care spending in each local authority area. This means that dementia care provision can differ significantly from one area to the next.

Tommy and Carol McLean are worried their local Dementia Resource Centre is under threat, like many other services across the country.

Alzheimer Scotland compiled the figures from available IJB public documents. It is important to note that not all proposed savings relate directly to dementia services; however, the scope of the majority of these savings will have a direct impact on support for people with dementia and their families across Scotland.

In West Lothian, £8.1 million of savings are being made – up to £3.2 million from commissioned service, occupational therapy, care package, day service, housing with care, older people’s social work and home care reviews and redesigns.

In Falkirk. £20.2 million savings are required by 2028 – up to £11.8 million from complex care, commissioned service, day service, older people’s care, respite and bed reviews.

And in Edinburgh, £29 million of savings are being made in 2025/26 – up to £18 million from SDS reclamations; direct payment, grants and older people’s day service reductions; home care, mental health, and commissioned service reviews.

Alzheimer Scotland’s Stop the Cuts campaign calls for urgent action from health and political leaders to protect dementia care by bringing in a national standard.

A petition on the charity’s website – www.alzscot.org/StopTheCuts – has gathered almost 7,000 signatures.

Among the areas worst affected by cuts are care at home, respite and day care services, which provide lifeline support to people who are in a moderate to advanced stage of their illness.

Post diagnostic support services are also under pressure in some areas, despite a commitment that every person diagnosed should receive a minimum of one year’s support.

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s chief executive, said: “The proposed cuts to older people and community care budgets across Scotland would have a devastating effect on thousands of people living with dementia and their families.

“We have assessed each local Integration Joint Board’s plans and found that most areas have made or are planning cuts in funding for vital dementia care services and local community initiatives.

“Most worryingly, we are aware of several specialised dementia facilities that have been threatened with significant funding cuts or closure.

“Many decisions have been made with no opportunity for those whose lives will be profoundly affected by this slash-and-burn approach to have their views heard.

“Scotland is sleepwalking into a dementia care crisis.”

Among those affected is Tommy McLean (75), who lives in Dumbarton with his wife Carol. He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016 and regularly attends a day service at Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Resource Centre in Clydebank which is now under threat.

Tommy, a retired financial services professional, said: “As my dementia has progressed, there aren’t many places where I feel comfortable anymore, but I look forward to going to the day service every week. I’ll be devastated if it closes.

“I’ve made good friends there and there are always activities going on to keep you mentally stimulated.

“Being at the centre also gives Carol a few hours to herself so she can get a break. It’s a real lifeline.”

Carol (75) is worried that carers like her will no longer be able to cope.

She said: “When I pick Tommy up from the centre, he’s like a different man. He’s so animated and can’t wait to tell me about his day. I can also enjoy a bit of time to myself knowing that he’s being well looked after.

“If we lose these services, where will our loved ones find the same high quality care? A lot of carers won’t be able to cope which will only increase pressure on overstretched social services.

“The whole thing is a false economy because it will end up costing local authorities more money in the long run.”

Alzheimer Scotland is calling for a national, consistent standard of care that will end the postcode lottery for good.

Henry added: “It is not right that dementia care is left to a postcode lottery and that provision can differ so much from one area to the next.

“That’s why we’ve launched this petition at www.alzscot.org/StopTheCuts. We have also written to all MSPs, MPs and council leaders, as well as ministers and local government body CoSLA calling for action.”