Allergy alert: Falkirk supermarkets withdraw macaroni products from shelves
A superstore giant has been forced to remove food products from its shelves due to package labels not fully revealing what is contained within.
By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 08:58 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency, Asda, which has stores in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir, is recalling 400 gram packs of OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese – with the use by dates of June 1, 2 and 3, 2023 – because they may contain milk.
The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.