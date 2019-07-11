Airth Diamond Wedding couple’s touching gesture to help Parkinson’s patients

A caring gesture by a couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary proved they really are a pair of diamonds.

Jim and Nessie Cowie, from Airth, asked friends and family to forget about presents and instead give money to help Parkinson’s patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Their thoughtfulness resulted in a £400 cheque being handed over to NHS Forth Valley Parkinson’s nurse specialist Kay Mair, who plans to use the donation to buy digital timers to help patients receive medication on time.

The couple, who have two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren, were married in Airth Parish Church in 1959 after meeting at a dance in the village’s welfare hall.

Seventy-nine-year-old Nessie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s around five years ago.

Husband Jim (82) said: “Because of Nessie’s condition we thought we could help someone else by asking people to donate money rather than gifts that you don’t really need. Friends and relatives thought this was a great idea.”

Their daughter Jacqueline Lyons, a midwife who recently retired from Forth Valley Royal Hospital after 40 years with the NHS, added: “It’s just typical of them giving to other people, they are always thinking of others.

“I am pretty proud of them, not just of their latest gesture but they have always been kind to people.”

Parkinson’s medication is tailored individually to each patient. The Cowies’ £400 donation will buy pill timers, clocks and prompt posters to support NHS staff.