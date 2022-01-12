12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between January 3 and 9

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between January 3 and 9.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Carse and Grangemouth Oldtown
The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days
Photo: Google
2. Fankerton, Stoneywood and Denny Town
The area has had 79 new cases in the last seven days,
Photo: Google
3. Bo'ness - Douglas
The area has had 80 new cases in the last seven days,
Photo: Google
4. Falkirk - Middlefield
The area has had 85 new cases in the last seven days,
Photo: Google