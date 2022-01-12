The area has had 66 new cases in the last seven days,

12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between January 3 and 9

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:57 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between January 3 and 9.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Carse and Grangemouth Oldtown

The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Fankerton, Stoneywood and Denny Town

The area has had 79 new cases in the last seven days,

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bo'ness - Douglas

The area has had 80 new cases in the last seven days,

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Falkirk - Middlefield

The area has had 85 new cases in the last seven days,

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FalkirkGrangemouthScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 2