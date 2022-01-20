Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between January 11 and 17

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:43 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between January 11 and 17.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Falkirk - Merchiston and New Carron Village

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Stenhousemuir - Antonshill

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Larbert - South Broomage and Village

The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Falkirk - Middlefield

The area has had 30 new cases in the last seven days,

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FalkirkGrangemouthScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 3