12 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between January 11 and 17

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between January 11 and 17.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
1. Falkirk - Merchiston and New Carron Village
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Stenhousemuir - Antonshill
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Larbert - South Broomage and Village
The area has had 29 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
4. Falkirk - Middlefield
The area has had 30 new cases in the last seven days,
Photo: Google