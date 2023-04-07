The highly-regarded concert, which features musical ensembles made up of students from across West Lothian, took place for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

A packed audience of more than 300 at Inveralmond Community High School in Livingston were treated to excellent performances from five area ensembles – The West Lothian Schools Big Band, West Lothian Schools Brass Band, West Lothian Schools Concert Band, West Lothian Schools Wind Ensemble and West Lothian Schools Pipe Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 138 young musicians from 24 schools across all put on a fantastic show, which was received very positively by the crowd.

Staff were thanked for helping to get the young musicians ready for the show.

Executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire said: “Thanks to everyone who helped deliver such a fantastic Spring Concert Showcase following a three-year gap.

“All our talented young people worked incredibly hard to get themselves to such as high standard for the show and put in some superb performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Special mention must also go to all the teachers and instructors from both schools and the council’s Instrumental Music Service, who helped put on such a great event, as well as all the parents/carers, family and friends who supported the young people and attended on the night to cheer them on.”

Parents of ensemble members should look out for an email next term asking them to complete an existing members’ registration form.

Banging the drums for West Lothian Schools Pipe Band members.

A crowd of more than 300 packed in to watch the young stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad