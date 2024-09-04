Young Falkirk filmmaker celebrates national success at the Young Film Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young filmmaker found herself in the frame at the weekend as she scooped a national award.

Katie McElroy, who finished S6 at St Mungo’s High School before the summer, won the first ever open submissions category (14-18 years) at the Young Film Awards in London on Saturday.

Since 1998, the Young Film Academy (YFA) has hosted the annual awards at the British Film Institute on London’s Southbank, recognising and rewarding the finest young filmmaking and screen acting talent.

However this year, to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of the YFA, they held open submission categories for those aged eight to 13, and 14 to 18.

Katie McElroy's film Found Footage brought her success at the Young Film Awards 2024 in London. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Katie’s film, ‘Found Footage’, was one of three finalists in the older category, and at the awards ceremony she was named the winner.

The 18-year-old said: “It feels incredible to win this award as it was so much fun making it for my assignment for school.

"The fact I had the opportunity to work with my friend Cerys only added to the experience. I was really surprised as the competition in my category was such a high standard and it brings me so much joy to actually come back with the trophy.

“The experience was incredible, to see all the work being celebrated at the BFI Southbank in London, the home of UK Cinema.

"Overall, it was an inspiring experience and I loved meeting and networking with other filmmakers and people who work in the industry.”

Katie’s winning film is a found footage thriller about Rhiannon who hires a journalist to help share the story about the disappearance of her sister. The deeper they delve into the mystery, the more nothing appears as it seems.

During her time at St Mungo’s, Katie was one of the school’s Film Ambassadors and she plans to continue her media journey, having accepted a place to study Film & Media Studies and Journalism at the University of Stirling.

She said: “It’s great to see the creative arts being celebrated in schools as they have been the backbone of my time in education.

"I have always loved studying media throughout my time at St Mungo’s and have loved working in the film and media department during my whole time at the school.

"I would love to continue with my filmmaking if, and when, the opportunity rises.”

Katie’s former film and media studies teacher, Fraser Johnston said: “Katie has always been a star student and one of the most talented people I have ever met.

"Her talent stretches across all creative subjects from art, music, drama and film and media, it's incredible to finally see it recognised on a national scale.

"Katie has always been an advocate for the creative subjects in the curriculum as they have been the backbone of her educational journey.

"As her teacher, I am beyond proud and love to see the work and successes from the St Mungo's Film & Media department in the spotlight.”