You can count on Zoe Ball's dad to get Falkirk pupils thinking about numbers

Johnny Ball is up to his old tricks again – getting youngsters to think about numbers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Probably more famous these days for being TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball’s dad, back in the day Johnny was a top turn on children’s telly with a variety of educational programmes, including Think of a Number, dishing out interesting facts about numbers and making education – and maths – actually seem fun.

Now he is encouraging youngsters and their schools to register for the NSPCC’s Number Day on Friday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny said: “I’m delighted to support the NSPCC’s annual Number Day once again. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get children excited about maths from a young age in

Johnny Ball is at it again - back doing what he does best, getting youngsters to think about numbers (Picture: Submitted)

a fun and engaging way.

“Maths can be a daunting subject for many so it’s crucial that we foster a healthy understanding that maths is not just numeracy, but that it underpins everything we do

in life including all our activities in the arts and sciences.

“Number Day also encourages youngsters to engage, as a whole school, with fundraising which is so vital for the NSPCC to continue its wonderful work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary schools across the country will be able to take part in a range of maths-related activities and games, including Dress up for Digits, and an exciting new

adventure The Trophy Thief, from Sums of Anarchy – a mathematics mystery adventure based in Arithmetown, where children need to solve the crime of the missing

Golden Numeral trophy.

Stephanie Coleman, community fundraiser at the NSPCC, said: “Number Day is an annual event that brings together whole schools and nurseries in a celebration of

mathematics and numbers.

"We love hearing from pupils and teacher who have found a creative way to embrace the day, whether that’s dressing up as numbers or

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

challenging students to think about how maths enters our everyday lives.

“The money raised by Number Day goes towards our vital work in supporting children across the UK who experience abuse. It’s a pleasure for us to see so many

schools get involved in a day of fun that – down the line – helps children contact Childline or access our support services.”

Registration for Number Day 2024 is free and open to schools and nurseries now.