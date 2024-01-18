You can count on Zoe Ball's dad to get Falkirk pupils thinking about numbers
Probably more famous these days for being TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball’s dad, back in the day Johnny was a top turn on children’s telly with a variety of educational programmes, including Think of a Number, dishing out interesting facts about numbers and making education – and maths – actually seem fun.
Now he is encouraging youngsters and their schools to register for the NSPCC’s Number Day on Friday, February 2.
Johnny said: “I’m delighted to support the NSPCC’s annual Number Day once again. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get children excited about maths from a young age in
a fun and engaging way.
“Maths can be a daunting subject for many so it’s crucial that we foster a healthy understanding that maths is not just numeracy, but that it underpins everything we do
in life including all our activities in the arts and sciences.
“Number Day also encourages youngsters to engage, as a whole school, with fundraising which is so vital for the NSPCC to continue its wonderful work.”
Primary schools across the country will be able to take part in a range of maths-related activities and games, including Dress up for Digits, and an exciting new
adventure The Trophy Thief, from Sums of Anarchy – a mathematics mystery adventure based in Arithmetown, where children need to solve the crime of the missing
Golden Numeral trophy.
Stephanie Coleman, community fundraiser at the NSPCC, said: “Number Day is an annual event that brings together whole schools and nurseries in a celebration of
mathematics and numbers.
"We love hearing from pupils and teacher who have found a creative way to embrace the day, whether that’s dressing up as numbers or
challenging students to think about how maths enters our everyday lives.
“The money raised by Number Day goes towards our vital work in supporting children across the UK who experience abuse. It’s a pleasure for us to see so many
schools get involved in a day of fun that – down the line – helps children contact Childline or access our support services.”
Registration for Number Day 2024 is free and open to schools and nurseries now.
