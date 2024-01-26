Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In Linlithgow Academy the days of scratching out sums on your own, hunched over a jotter, are a thing of the past.

Maths has become a lot more fun, with pupils encouraged to work out problems by writing sums out on their desks or classroom wall.

It’s one of the innovative measures which has seen the school praised in a recent inspection by teaching staff.

Working out equations on desks at the Academy was praised by inspectors.

And one former pupil, local Lib Dem councillor Sally Pattle, told a recent meeting “I love the write-on desks.”

The council’s education quality assurance committee heard the results of a recent Validated Self Evaluation of Linlithgow Academy. The study was carried out by senior West Lothian teachers and members of the council’s central education team.

Headteacher Grant Abbot said the write-on desks and walls encourage pupils to “think and behave mathematically.”

He said: “Student participation in maths classes has improved since the introduction of these writeable surfaces and the department has changed teaching approaches to integrate the use of these tools into lessons.

“Perhaps the biggest difference made by the writeable walls and desks is the emphasis that is now placed on making the process of thinking visible during lessons.

“Students display their work on walls and correct errors in each other’s thinking as they undertake tasks in class. This ‘opening up’ of learning in maths is part of a school wide approach to enhance learner engagement and promote student enquiry more generally.”

Councillor Pattle added: “I was so pleased to hear about the results of the recent Validated Self Evaluation at Linlithgow Academy; it shows a continuous improvement for the school which is hugely encouraging.

“As an ex pupil of the Academy, I was especially pleased to see that the whole school ethos is apparent, Together We Thrive – it is inclusive and ambitious for everyone who attends.