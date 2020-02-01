Work well under way in Falkirk district for early years education expansion

Falkirk Council wants to tell people more about its huge expansion of early years education.

Parents who want to know more about the options available are welcome to chat to education staff in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre throughout February and March.

And anyone who is interested in taking up one of the 300 new jobs being created by the expansion can also have a chat about what is required.

Members of Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people executive were given an update on the roll-out of the programme, which will soon mean all three and four-year-olds, and some eligible two-year-olds, will be able to get 1140 hours of education at nursery.

Hallglen’s new early learning centre, Glenburn, is now almost complete and is expected to be handed over in February.

And councillors were told by Gary Greenhorn, head of planning and resources, that other projects are now at the “bricks and mortar stage”.

The tender for the £1.1 million extension and refurbishment work on Inchlair Nursery has now been accepted and children should be decanted into Larbert Day Nursery from August until October this year to allow for the work to take place.

Woodburn early learning centre is at a similar stage and work is expected to start next month, as soon as the old building has been demolished.

There are seven more projects where the work has been agreed via direct appointment with the SPF including five primary schools: Nethermains, Moray; Carron; Laurieston; and Head of Muir as well as Westquarter outdoor area and Kinglass social work office.

Other projects underway include Carronshore Primary where a start date is still to be set.

Work on Denny Primary – which involves a complex project estimated to cost £2.5 million and will involve several phases including a boiler room upgrade, internal refurbishment and an extension – is currently being re-tendered.

And the council is steadily adding to the childminders who will be brought on board to allow parents greater flexibility.

They will also be used when a child might find a nursery overwhelming and need a smaller care setting.

Councillors also welcomed news that £500,000 of funding has been allocated to provide early intervention and support for children and vulnerable families.

This will mean education and social work joining together to offer a better service to those who need it.

All of the funding for the early years expansion comes from the Scottish Government and cannot be used for any other project.