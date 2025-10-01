Work on Falkirk school's marvellous murals set to add more colour over October holidays
Comely Park Primary School, in Cow Wynd, has undergone a colourful makeover thanks to the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and, specifically on PTA member, who devoted her free time over the holidays to create the new artwork.
More work will be carried out on the murals – which celebrate inclusivity, creativity and fun – over the October holidays.
The project was funded by the PTA with additional supplies kindly donated by Crown Paints through their Project Possible programme.
A PTA spokesperson said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved here. We’re especially grateful to our arty member for donating her time and talent, but also to our school families who contribute generously to our fundraising efforts over the years and to Crown Paints Project Possible for supporting us.”