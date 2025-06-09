'We’re devastated – it’s a loss to the community' - closure of Blackness Primary in 30 pics

With just 15 pupils, Blackness Primary School will close for the final time at the end of term and last Friday they invited parents, members of the community and former pupils to join them for the final event.

To start the event, a piper led the pupils into the back playground where around 150 people had gathered to say goodbye to the school, which has been at the heart of Blackness since it opened in 1904.

The pupils had rehearsed special songs for the occasion with youth music Initiative teacher, Cameron Nisbet, who accompanied them on guitar.

They also shared their pride in the local area – with its castle, beaches and history – and their memories of their small school.

After their performance, principal teacher Paul Burnett said: “I’m just really proud of the children and their efforts today – it was a great way to finish up their time at Blackness.

“They practiced and prepared for weeks beforehand and it was nice to see them do so well on the day.”

Mr Burnett and support for learning assistant, Mrs Fulton, were presented with gifts by the parent council, as was former headteacher Heather Cullen, who will have the honour of crowning the Queen at this year’s Bo’ness Fair.

Perhaps the biggest cheer of the day went to the woman that everyone knows affectionately as “Auntie Cathie”.

A dinner lady at the school for 34 years, Cathie Bugg is still its “biggest supporter”.

“I loved every minute of working here!” she said. “It was a fantastic school – it’s sad to see this. It’s been very emotional, especially when the kids were singing that last song.”

While the afternoon celebrated the little school with a big personality there was sadness at Falkirk Council’s decision to close it.

“We’re devastated – it’s a loss to the community,” said Gregor Campbell, whose son even wrote a letter to King Charles asking him to save the school.

But there were also lots of smiles as former pupils came along to remember the best days of their lives and catch up with old friends.

Evelyn Henderson, who attended from 1964-1971, couldn’t resist coming along to see her old primary, one last time.

“I have so many happy memories – happy days and a happy community,” she said.

While members of the parent council served tea in the little community hall that doubles as the school’s dining hall, another classroom held an exhibition crammed with photographs, articles and memorabilia, including old registers from over the years.

Among those eagerly scanning the displays was Sheila Manson, whose father, Curly Robertson, attended in the 1930s and daughter Dyan in the 1980s, while Sheila herself was a pupil in the 1960s.

Sheila, who still lives in the village, said: “It’s just so said that the school is going. There are so many memories for everyone.

“I loved the school – it was just like a big family, everyone knew one another.”

The oldest former pupil there was 88-year-old Bunty Kidd, whose classmates will remember as Bunty Dunleavie.

She is still friends with former neighbour Margaret Forbes (Hannah), who also lived in the smallholdings close to the school.

Margaret remembers: “I could hear the bell ring and still get to school on time!”

They were delighted to meet up with 81-year-old Eric Oswald – who also lived in the smallholdings – to swap happy memories.

Margaret said: “It puts a smile on people’s faces when you mention Blackness Primary.”

Blackness Primary celebration Pupils with head teacher Rosalind Veneroni who welcomed everyone to the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Blackness Primary celebration Some of those attending Friday's event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Blackness Primary celebration Music teacher Alberto Salinas pipes the pupils out of the school. Photo: Michael Gillen

Blackness Primary celebration Lots of interest from the community. Photo: Michael Gillen