Water result: Falkirk primary school wins Scottish Water's Make a Splash Challenge

A primary school in Falkirk has won Scottish Water’s 2025 Make a Splash Challenge as part of an education programme to encourage young people to protect the future of Scotland’s water.

The primary six class of Wallacestone Primary School was named as the winner of the challenge – part of the utility’s Generation H2O programme – after

creating a campaign poster to show others how to keep Scotland’s water safe and clean for everyone.

The school beat off tough competition from a total of 246 entries from 18 schools across Scotland and was rewarded with a school visit to the National Swimming

Anna and her Wallacestone Primary School classmates celebrate winning Scottish Water's Make a Splash Challenge (Picture: Submitted)

Academy at Stirling University.

The calibre of posters received from schools was very impressive and the winning poster by P6 pupil Anna Lynas, selected by a panel from Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming, had the edge with the creation of “Michelle the Rockin’ Raindrop”, a strong slogan of “Keep our Rivers Rockin’” and key messages relating to Scottish Water’s Nature Calls campaign.

Wallacestone Primary School teacher Fiona Maclennan said: “The class were so excited to win the challenge and visit the national pool. They really enjoyed

learning about water and ways they can protect it, then taking what they had learned to create the posters.

Wallacestone Primary School celebrate winning Scottish Water's Make a Splash Challenge (Picture: Submitted)

"Having the opportunity to have a pool session with Scottish Swimming is fantastic and will certainly be memorable for the children."

Scottish Water’s Generation H2O programme inspires young people across Scotland to become part of a movement to celebrate and protect Scotland’s water, creating responsible water citizens.

By working with Scottish Swimming, the programme also demonstrates the importance for everyone to be responsible in and around water.

Lorna Neilson, Generation H2O programme manager, said: “We were delighted with the response to the Make a Splash Challenge and seeing the creativity of

school children across the country.

"It was a tough decision but ‘Michelle the Rockin’ Raindrop’ and her key messages to protect rivers won it for the judging panel. We’d like to thank all the schools that participated and showed us that they are all responsible water citizens.”

Visit the website for more information on Generation H2O.

