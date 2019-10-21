Watch as Falkirk’s new Primary 1 pupils shout out their excitement at starting school

You’ve seen the photographs, now watch the video!

For a bit of fun, as well as taking the offical Primary 1 picture, our photographer asked each class to shout out their excitement at starting school, and the results are collated here in this fab video.

And as you can see and hear, there was certainly plenty of enthusiasm for the task among the pupils, and a lot of the teachers!

You can view all the Primary 1 class photos here: Primary 1 photos: 81 new classes at Falkirk district schools

Video by Michael Gillen.