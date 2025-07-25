Volunteers host sustainability workshops for Scottish schools

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A group of employees from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline have visited seven schools across Dunfermline to host sustainability workshops for pupils.

The workshops were hosted at Commercial Primary School, St Margaret's RC Primary School, McLean Primary School, Masterton Primary School, Milesmark Primary School and Carnegie Primary School. These schools provide inclusive, supportive learning environments where pupils are encouraged to thrive academically and emotionally, preparing them for future success.

41 employees from the sustainability team at Amazon in Dunfermline lead recycling workshops, sharing their tips, tricks and skills for creating a sustainable environment with the pupils. The Amazon team also planted seeds in school gardens and created scavenger hunts for the pupils.

Natasha Blyth is an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline who visited the schools. She said: “I really appreciate the opportunities Amazon gives us to volunteer. The more we raise awareness around sustainability, the more chance we have for our children to live in a clean, healthy environment.”

The pupils were taught all things sustainability by Amazon

Eleanor English, from Masterton Primary School, added: “Thank you to the team from Amazon in Dunfermline for giving their time to raise awareness on sustainability. The staff and pupils absolutely loved sprucing up the garden area with our new plants. The support from Amazon is greatly appreciated by all of us at Masterton Primary School – thanks again!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.