Villagers praise Maddiston schoolchildren for summer holiday litter pick efforts

Youngsters who have just finished P1 at Maddiston Primary School made their way around Maddiston on Saturday, clearing the area of any rubbish they found.

Homeowners were quick to thank the young band of litter pickers who gathered several bags of waste while strolling around paths close to the school before finishing up at Valley Park.

The event was arranged by Karen Wilson whose daughter, Lola, was keen to reunite with her friends and protect the environment at the same time.

Maddiston Primary School pupils and parents gathered several bags of rubbish during a litter pick in Maddiston. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Karen said: “It was great. We collected about eight bags.

“My daughter has just finished P1. I asked her what kind of things she wanted to get up to in the school holidays and top of her list was a litter pick!

“They’ve been doing litter picks at school.

"Because of the virus, their classrooms are split into zones but if you do a litter pick you can mix zones so I think she was doing it to see her friends.

“I just thought it would be a good idea to get some of the kids from her class and the other P1s involved.

“I can’t thank them enough. There were residents from the area coming out and thanking the kids and praising them for doing it, saying it was really great.

“Thanks to the parents for bringing the kids along and to Craig from the Keystore in Maddiston who donated cases of water, crisps and sweets for the kids.”

