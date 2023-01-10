Update on Grangemouth primary school hit by heating issues and strikes
Pupils at a Grangemouth primary should be able to enjoy their first day school day of 2023 tomorrow after heating issues stopped them attending on Monday and strike action kept them off today.
By James Trimble
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:33pm
Youngsters had been supposed to return to Moray Primary School, in Moray Place, but a “heating failure” delayed their return from the Christmas break – as did today‘s strike action by teachers.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Engineers have been on site to resolve a heating failure. The school is expected to open tomorrow.”