Pupils and staff at Carronshore Primary worked together to achieve this latest accolade with the efforts spearheaded by the school’s Children's Right Champions Group.

Its captains are P7 pupils Archie Lake and Ibrahim Mosqud and the group is supported by Angela Gallaher, the children’s rights coordinator and education welfare officer.

After receiving their silver award, the school already has its gold accreditation visit booked for November and is working hard to achieve the necessary status.

Carronshore Primary School pupils are delighted to have received the UNICEF Silver Rights Respecting Schools award. Pic: Michael Gillen

Ms Gallagher said: “We set up a monthly food collection initiative at school called ‘Bring a tin on the way in’ where we ask families who can to send a tin into school on the first Monday of every month.

"Children's rights are embedded in our school and it's evident to see and hear. We were lucky enough to receive funding from Cash for Kids to be able to provide school uniforms for families and support them with food and energy due to the cost of living crisis. We provided Christmas gifts to families who needed extra support due to the current climate.”

The UNICEF Rights Respecting awards see the charity works with schools to create safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they thrive.