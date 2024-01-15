News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Undefeated Falkirk FC manage a draw but stadium nursery wins big

Falkirk FC may have dropped a couple of points at the weekend – although they remain undefeated – but their stadium nursery got a big win.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Little Stars Stirling Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 29 last year to extend their child’s outdoor play area and boundary fencing on land to the south of Falkirk Stadium.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, January 12.

A similar proposal was withdrawn on Monday, November 27 last year before being re-submitted.

Related topics:Falkirk Council