Two young Falkirk district filmmakers are hoping for success at The Scottish Youth Film Festival

Cerys Farquhar and Jasiu Janowiec, two of St Mungo’s High School’s Film Ambassadors, will have their films shown on the big screen at the annual festival ahead of the awards ceremony on Saturday night. Their short films are in the running for the AMES Award for Higher Media – with the school’s pupils receiving two of the five shortlisted places in that category.

Cerys’ film, Go Fish, and Jasiu’s The Dunmore Project both had their premiere at the school’s Academy Awards night in March. On that occasion Cerys won awards for best picture and best director.

The pair, who are both 17, are looking forward to their work being seen by a larger audience at the film festival, which is a platform for showcasing the creative talents of Scotland’s young filmmakers.

Jasiu Janowiec and Cerys Farquhar, students at St Mungo's High, whose films have been nominated for an award at the Scottish Youth Film Festival. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Fraser Johnston, film and media teacher at St Mungo’s, said: “It has been an absolute privilege teaching Cerys and Jasiu and being part of their filmmaking journey. Ever since being in S1 they have both expressed a great passion for filmmaking and storytelling and I’m just immensely proud they now have finally been acknowledged on a national scale.

"It’s a clear indicator that there has been a shift in culture within education as film along with other creative subjects are now having their time in the limelight. Overall, you will not find a pair of students who are as kind, passionate or determined to be nominated. I along with the entire St Mungo’s school community could not be any more proud of them.”

The award winners will be announced on Saturday at the ninth Scottish Youth Film Festival in Perth. The event promotes creativity, storytelling and innovation in cinema providing a chance for emerging talent to meet their peers, network and celebrate the work of the next generation of film talent.

