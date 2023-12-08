Two high schools first in Falkirk area to receive new Gen+ learning skill lessons

Pupils from Braes and St Mungo’s high schools will become the first two Falkirk Council educational establishments to join the innovative new meta-skills programme Gen+.

Pupils in S1 and S2 at both schools have been benefiting from Gen+ lessons since they were introduced in September.

The meta-skills in Gen+ are essential “learning to learn” abilities, sometimes known as “21st-century skills” that go beyond specific subjects, encompassing problem-

solving, critical thinking, adaptability and more.

Victoria Vardy, CEO of Gen+ hopes to eventually roll out the learn skills lessons to every school in Scotland (Picture: Submitted)

These skills empower young students to excel in a rapidly changing world by enabling them to navigate challenges, communicate effectively, and continuously develop their abilities.

The Gen+ programme is a Scottish educational charity supported by the Peter Vardy Foundation and works to develop the meta-skills capacity in every young person and teacher in Scotland through its innovative digital learning platform, with the overall aim schools will transform their skills curriculum for S1 and S2 pupils.

Iain Livingstone, Braes High School head teacher, said: “As a school we are putting a huge emphasis on skills development and implementing a skills framework. The

Gen+ programme is the perfect partner to help us with this project, and we cannot wait to see the results of it over the course of this academic year.”

Rhona Jay, interim head of education at Falkirk Council, added: “We are always actively looking at ways we can enhance and support the education experience for

children, young people and staff.

“This innovative programme will be another great support in helping our young people to recognise, develop and demonstrate their capabilities, skills and attributes. I

am very much looking forward to hearing from pupils and staff from Braes High and St Mungo’s High about their learning journey with the Gen+ programme.”

Victoria Vardy, CEO of Gen+, said: “We are thrilled to have embarked on this journey with Braes High and St Mungo’s High. Our goal is to empower young people to

understand their inherent worth, embrace their unique talents, and approach new opportunities with confidence.”