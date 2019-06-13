Two Falkirk district schools win First Minister’s Reading Challenge awards

Pupils’ passion for books resulted in two Falkirk district schools winning First Minister’s Reading Challenge awards.

Both Westquarter Primary and Bo’ness Public Primary scooped Pupil Reading Journey prizes at a celebration event in Glasgow.

The judging panel were impressed by the way in which P2/1 Westquarter Primary youngsters fell in love with specific titles and how their submission demonstrated a sense of change in the class’ reading culture over the course of the year.

The pupils enjoyed storytime so much their teacher created QR codes for children to continue listening at home.

Lorraine Collins, headteacher at Westquarter Primary, said: “We are very proud of P2/1 and their fantastic achievement.

“We are passionate about inspiring a reading culture and a love of reading in our children as we believe that a good book can take you on the most amazing adventure.

“We have really enjoyed taking part in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge and look forward to continuing this work next term.”

Bo’ness Public Primary’s P4 class was rewarded for pupils’ “energy and infectious enthusiasm”.

The youngsters, who have become school Reading Champions, took part in a range of activities from a Cosy Christmas Read to holding a bookswap.

Now in its third year, the initiative encourages children to read for pleasure and develop a life-long love of books.

The awards recognise the efforts of schools and pupils to support reading for enjoyment and create a reading culture in their school, home or community.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m delighted that over 1100 primary schools, secondary schools, libraries and community groups from every local authority in Scotland participated in the third year of the First Minister’s Reading Challenge.

“My warm congratulations to all those who have taken part — the submissions demonstrate that Scotland really is a country of readers, and showcase the hard work of the pupils, teachers and librarians who were involved.

“I launched the reading challenge in 2016 to encourage reading for pleasure, which is key to raising attainment and improving literacy. Even more schools registered for it this year, and it was wonderful to see so many examples of how a shared reading culture can build and improve relationships within a community.”