Touring science exhibition launched at Larbert High School

An interactive exhibition which will educate over 94,000 schoolchildren and adults on different types of energy has been launched at Larbert High School.

‘Powering the Future On Tour’ tells the stories behind energy extraction, conversion, distribution and use.

It also conveys how resources are used to power modern lives and the challenges faced in creating a secure, affordable and sustainable energy for the future.

Speaking at the launch of the roving exhibition, Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “Powering the Future On Tour will help children all over the country understand how energy is created and used.

“I’m delighted the Scottish Government has been able to support this project which will create a welcoming and encompassing environment to have a conversation about energy sources, and energy’s transformation, management and control, and how as a country Scotland can meet the challenges associated with energy demand.”

Steve Owens, Glasgow Science Centre’s On Tour manager, said: “Glasgow Science Centre’s Powering the Future On Tour programme aims to inspire and challenge people, young and old across Scotland, engaging them with the critical role that energy plays in all our lives.

“From schools to conferences, festivals to community groups, Powering the Future On Tour’s professional science communicators will make sure that the science underpinning Scotland’s energy debate is clear and accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

“Power the Future on Tour will also invite energy experts from industry to enhance the personal experience of Scotland’s young people, and highlight the science careers in this exciting field.”

The mobile exhibition will visit primary and secondary schools throughout Scotland, delivering inspiring activities to engage school pupils and meet the needs of teachers delivering the Curriculum for Excellence.

Particular emphasis will be placed on visiting rural schools and schools in areas of high deprivation.