Top chefs and bartenders give inmates tricks of the trade inside Polmont YOI

The World Host Event, run by charity Springboard UK, took place at the Redding premises on Friday, after industry experts had spent the week teaching the young people new skills in the kitchen.

Those taking part in the life skills course were taught culinary skills, made pizzas and savoury treats and learned dining room and front of house etiquette – then the they showcased what they had learned by serving up afternoon tea to representatives of international hotel groups, Apex and Hilton.

They also had the unique opportunity to talk to the employers about careers in their industry, and opportunities they might have upon release.

The inmates laid on quite a spread at Polmont YOI

Wolfgang Spenke, senior programme manager at Springboard UK, said: “I would like to thank Access to Industry for funding our one-week Introduction to Hospitality Programme at Pomont YOI.

“I would also like to express my thanks to SPS and their staff for their support with working so closely with the 10 young men. All participants showed great enthusiasm

for the industry, and we hope to be able to connect them with recruiting employers once released.

“Thank you also to Apex Hotels and Hilton Hotels for attending our careers day and talking to the young men about potential opportunities within their companies.”

Inmates said the programme had given them greater confidence, knowledge, and hope of a career in the industry.

One said: “The week was spectacular, and very inspirational. It made me aspire to be more than I thought I could be, and break the cycle of the system

that I am in.”

Another added: “It was a really good experience and something I would be interested in on release. I will be recommending it to others in Polmont. It gave me confidence that I can achieve something when I put my mind to it.”

