Top awards for George and Chloe at Forth Valley College graduation

Two Falkirk area students have earned themselves top honours at this year’s Forth Valley College graduation.

George McBeth, 25, from Grangemouth, picked up Most Inspirational Student in the Department of STEM and Construction, while Chloe Baird, 29, from Airth, received Most Promising Student in the Department of STEM and Construction.

Around 750 students were eligible to graduate this year from Forth Valley College and 215 of them chose to collect their scrolls at the ceremonies, which were held at FVC Falkirk campus on Friday, October 10.

The Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band provided musical accompaniment throughout the event as graduating students collected their awards.

Forth Valley College student George McBeth (Picture: Submitted)

George, who graduated with an HND in Applied Biological Sciences, said: “I was shocked when I heard I had won an award. I initially thought it might have been a wind up, but I am happy to have won and am proud of myself.

"It was a jump for me to go from chemistry to biology, but I have put in the work and it has paid off.”

Chloe Baird, who graduated with an HND in Biological Sciences, said: “I feel extremely happy about winning, but am very surprised. It has been a tough year, but we all got through it together and I am proud of myself.

"I am now at the University of the West of Scotland studying Applied Bioscience and Zoology and I could not have done that without graduating with this qualification. Thanks also to all those who nominated me for this award.”

Forth Valley College student Chloe Baird (Picture: Submitted)

FVC Principal Kenny MacInnes praised all the graduates and prize winners for their efforts.

He said: “All our prize winners this year have also excelled in their course and thoroughly deserve this recognition. Forth Valley College is very proud of their efforts and I personally would like to congratulate them for their hard work, which will no doubt inspire students of the future.

“We wish George and Chloe well as they embark upon their new careers or continued study. They have without a doubt been a credit to themselves and to the

College.

"We are sure they will go on to have successful careers in whatever they choose to do.”

