Three generations at work on new Forth Valley College Falkirk campus

Three generations of carpentry and joinery apprentices are playing a key role in the construction of Forth Valley College’s new Falkirk Campus.

While Harry Bedborough (66) first started his training at the former Falkirk College in 1968, Andrew Dunn (19) and Steven Wilson (20) are currently third year apprentices at Forth Valley College.

The trio are all employed by Indeglas, as is Andrew’s dad, Steven Dunn (51), who completed his apprenticeship in the mid-1980s at Falkirk College of Technology as it was then known.

Indeglas is installing glazed internal partitions in the new campus building and when the two apprentices are not in the classroom they are working on site.

Harry, of Stirling, qualified as a joiner in 1971. He then worked with various companies within the industry over the years, including Barratt Construction.

It was there in 1985 that he took on the role of mentor for apprentice Steven Dunn, the son of a friend who was also completing his apprenticeship.

Fast forward a couple of years to 1988, and both Harry and Steven found themselves working at Indeglas, formerly known as Deko Scotland Ltd, and have worked together ever since.

They are now guiding and mentoring Indeglas’ two newest recruits – Andrew and Steven, both from Denny, who are completing an Advanced Craft Certificate in Carpentry & Joinery.

Andrew said: “It’s really helpful getting practice experience onsite to complement what we’re learning at college.”

While Steven Wilson said:“The new campus is going to be a lot better than the current one. It will be much more up-to-date with better tools and more facilities.”

Harry and Steven Dunn both agree that the new campus is going to offer a lot for students. Harry said: “I think it is going to be great and will definitely give the local area a boost.”

Steven said: ”I think all the technology and specialised kit in the new campus will be really great for students and will add to their experience.”