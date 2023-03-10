This year’s primary school leavers in Falkirk district as they looked in P1 back in 2013 - Part 2
Coronavirus has impacted on all aspects of life and with schools being closed since March, we have been unable to bring you our annual gallery of P7 class photographs this year, when pupils across the district prepare to leave primary to move up to the ‘big school’.
However, to mark the occasion, we’ve gone back through our archives to 2013 and the Primary 1 class photographs from that year, when those very same pupils had just started on their school journey. So, here are the second batch of pictures, and you can still view the first part HERE. And you can also still buy these photos if you want at johnstonfalkirk.newsprints.co.uk.