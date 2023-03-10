News you can trust since 1845
This year’s primary school leavers in Falkirk district as they looked in P1 back in 2013 - Part 2

Coronavirus has impacted on all aspects of life and with schools being closed since March, we have been unable to bring you our annual gallery of P7 class photographs this year, when pupils across the district prepare to leave primary to move up to the ‘big school’.

By Gordon Holmes
2 hours ago

However, to mark the occasion, we’ve gone back through our archives to 2013 and the Primary 1 class photographs from that year, when those very same pupils had just started on their school journey. So, here are the second batch of pictures, and you can still view the first part HERE. And you can also still buy these photos if you want at johnstonfalkirk.newsprints.co.uk.

Falkirk district P1 classes in 2013.

1. Falkirk P1 in 2013.

Falkirk district P1 classes in 2013.

Photo: Gordon McBrearty

Photo Sales
Ladeside Primary 1 class 2013.

2. Ladeside

Ladeside Primary 1 class 2013.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales
Langlees Primary 1 class 2013.

3. Langlees 1

Langlees Primary 1 class 2013.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales
Langlees Primary 1 class 2013.

4. Langlees 2

Langlees Primary 1 class 2013.

Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales
CoronavirusFalkirk