Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Film and media pupils at St Mungo’s High School have today been revealed as finalists for the Excellence in Creative Arts category of the TES School Awards 2024.

They will be up against seven other schools from across England and Northern Ireland, including King’s College School in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, the school’s film ambassadors said: “Truly honoured to be shortlisted for the TES Awards 2024 in the Excellence in the Creative Arts category.

St Mungo's pupils, who held their own Academy Awards in March, are now shortlisted for the TES School Awards 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We look forward to meeting our fellow nominees in London on the 21st. Congratulations to everyone!”

The Tes schools awards celebrate individuals' and schools' achievements with colleagues and the wider education community; gaining national recognition for their hard work and successes.