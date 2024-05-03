TES School Awards 2024: St Mungo's pupils shortlisted for top education accolade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Film and media pupils at St Mungo’s High School have today been revealed as finalists for the Excellence in Creative Arts category of the TES School Awards 2024.
They will be up against seven other schools from across England and Northern Ireland, including King’s College School in London.
In a post on social media, the school’s film ambassadors said: “Truly honoured to be shortlisted for the TES Awards 2024 in the Excellence in the Creative Arts category.
"We look forward to meeting our fellow nominees in London on the 21st. Congratulations to everyone!”
The Tes schools awards celebrate individuals' and schools' achievements with colleagues and the wider education community; gaining national recognition for their hard work and successes.
Only a handful of Scottish schools have made the shortlist in all the categories with the winners due to be announced at a ceremony on June 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.