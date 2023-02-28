Teacher strikes: Falkirk schools closed for two days as union reveals future dates of industrial action

As a result of this latest action, which is taking place across the country, all schools and nurseries in the region are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, are campaigning for a fair pay settlement for all of Scotland’s teaching professionals.

They will be joined in taking industrial action by colleagues in the NASUWT union.

Members of the EIS are back on the picket lines this week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association had been due to walk out on the same dates, however last week the union said it was deferring its strike action after members ‘marginally’ voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish Government. The union will reinstate industrial action should a new pay offer not be forthcoming.

Falkirk Council has confirmed all of its schools and nurseries will be closed during both days of the current national action. Early Learning and Childcare Centres remain open.

The two days of action this week follow a programme of industrial action – both national, rolling and targeted – by EIS.

Andrea Bradley, EIS General Secretary, said: “This two-day national strike action is a further clear signal that Scotland’s teachers are not prepared to accept the deep real-terms pay cut that is being offered to them. Support for the ongoing programme of strike action remains very strong, with a growing number of teachers out on picket lines with each day of action.”

Ms Bradley said teachers, pupils and their parents had been “badly let down” by the Scottish Government and Cosla throughout the dispute.

She added: “The Scottish Government and Cosla need to realise that it is only by coming back to the negotiating table with an improved offer – one that is truly worthy of consideration by our members – that this dispute can be brought to a close. The EIS is ready and willing to call off future strike action should an offer be brought forward that we can recommend to Scotland’s teachers.”

Teachers have been striking since November in the dispute and last week, three days of strike action took place in the constituencies of certain MSPs including the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Glasgow Southside), Deputy First Minister John Swinney (Perthshire North) and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville (Dunfermline).

A further three days of these targeted strikes are planned for next week.

And should no resolution be found, the EIS has now confirmed the dates for its next planned rolling strikes which will span 20 days.

After this week’s strikes, teachers in the Falkirk Council area are expected to take industrial action again on Monday, March 20 (Primary teachers); Tuesday, March 21 (All teachers) and Wednesday, March 22 (Secondary teachers).

For more information on future strike dates visit www.eis.org.uk