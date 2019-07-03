Teacher retires from Maddiston Primary School role after 35 years’ service

A retired teacher who spent her entire 35-year career at Maddiston Primary has thanked the school for throwing her a “very special” final farewell.

Anne Getty taught her last ever lesson last week before dozens of pupils and colleagues past and present held a ceremony in her honour ahead of her retirement.

The Falkirk woman admitted she was taken aback by the scale of the send-off as children and staff performed song and dance routines to show their gratitude towards the retiree.

She said: “It was very special. They had obviously been practising for a lot of time without me knowing!

“It was a lovely ceremony. Lots of staff and pupils past and present were there and I got lovely cards.

“I had mixed emotions because it’s sad to say goodbye because I spent my whole teaching career there.”

Ms Getty also revealed the fact she won’t be returning to work after the summer holidays hasn’t fully dawned on her as of yet.

There’s still plenty of time for her to take it all in, though, with trips to London, Singapore, Dubai and Vienna in the pipeline.

She said: “I don’t think it will hit me until August and the schools go back.

“I taught lots and lots of classes and it was all about trying to make a difference.”

Despite Maddiston Primary School having changed considerably in size and appearance over the decades, Ms Getty believes its core values have remained throughout.

The retiree explained: “There were six classes in total when I arrived and now there are 18 and it has grown out of recognition.

“But it has always been a special place which has had staff who have wanted the best for children.

“It has evolved over the years but the staff have kept that attitude.

“When new staff arrive they become Maddiston staff very quickly. It shapes and moulds you.

“I would just like to say thank you to past and present staff and management teams for all of their support and particularly to all of the children I taught.”