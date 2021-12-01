Survey reveals 93% of Forth Valley College students move on to ‘positive destinations’

The data was published by the Scottish Funding Council

A positive destination means a student has either gained employment or moved on to further training or higher education.

The figures for 2019/20 correspond with the first pandemic lockdown and the transition for students to online remote learning.

Forth Valley College

Further data showed that a total of 94% of the college’s full-time students in higher education courses moved on to a positive destination.

Forth Valley’s figures for 2019/20 are above the sector average for the whole of Scotland.

Dr Ken Thomson, principal, said: “We’re delighted with these figures which prove we continue to offer quality learning experiences which help our students achieve their goals.

“Well done to everyone.”

Forth Valley college operates from three main campuses in Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling.

