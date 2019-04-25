Success of Braes High School pupils marked at annual prizegiving

The high achievements of hardworking pupils were celebrated at Braes High School’s annual prizegiving ceremony.

Addressing pupils, staff, parents and guests, Rector Iain Livingstone described the event as “joyous” and “an evening of well deserved celebration.”

He added: “This also offers us a moment to reflect on the academic year almost gone past, and the many facets of activity and achievement that make up the rich and complex life of Braes High School.

“Most important of all, it allows us to showcase the talents of our young people in many respects, acknowledging their success, but also their strong commitment to their school, their respect for others around them, and also for their local community.”

Mr Livingstone said the academic year of 2018/19 had been one of “great strength and achievement” for the school in many respects and had strengthened the school’s motto, `Build Respect and Earn Success – Be Part of it’.

Mr Livingstone paid tribute to the many projects the school was involved with including the Mark Scott Leadership award, the Dennis Canavan Scholarship award and its work with local charities like Committed to Ending Abuse (CEA), Falkirk and Maddiston foodbanks, Strathcarron Hospice and Brae’s pupil Ashlee Easton’s Neuroblastoma Appeal.

He continued: “As Braes High School, we very much recognise our role at the heart of the local community.”

Mr Livingstone said he was proud the school had achieved the coveted United Nations Rights Respecting School Gold Award and how he is always struck by the humanity, kindness, compassion and respect for others that Braes pupils consistently demonstrate. The rector added that sport had once again played a prominent part in school life during the past year, making reference to successes in football, basketball, gymnastics and dance.

Guest speaker for the evening was Russel and Aitken lawyer Margaret Lang who, as well as being a chairperson of Falkirk Football Club, also has experience in victim support work, children’s panels and counselling.

Tributes were paid at the ceremony to long-serving maths teacher and “trusted and respected colleague” John Palmer who is retiring a the end of the session.

Former Dux medal winner Aqsa Anwar (17) won the Class Of 98 Excellence Award as well as the Robertson Trophy – the Rector’s Prize, while this year’s Dux medal was presented to Aidan Jordaan (16).

Aidan said: “I am so happy to receive this award and was both excited and surprised when I found out I had been chosen.”

Aidan said his parents, Ryan and Niki Jordaan were “extremely proud” as were other family members and friends.

The talented teen from Brightons, said he plans to stay on at school for another year to sit Advanced Highers.

“I’d really like to study medicine at the University of Edinburgh,” he added.

Mr Livingstone said: “All at Braes are really proud of Aidan. Not only has he excelled academically, Aidan has also maintained his elite level performance in gymnastics.

“A modest and polite pupil, Aidan has a positive attitude and respectful approach.

“We wish him all the best in his future studies as he prepares for a career in medicine”.