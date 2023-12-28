Pupils at a Falkirk Council high school were celebrating after they gained their bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

In a ceremony before the term ended, 45 pupils in S4 and S5 received their awards.

Successful expeditions were completed in the Pentland Hills and around the River Avon Heritage Trail, while the young people have developed lots of skills in areas including the arts, sport, animal welfare, employability and theatre production.

Teacher Kevin Deane said: “The pupils have completed over 800 hours of volunteering taking part in projects around the school like the Braes Pantry and the Polycrub, and in the local community supporting charities, churches, primary schools and local organisations.

Braes High School. Duke of Edinburgh awards ceremony as over 40 S4 pupils achieve success. Pic: Michael Gillen

"By taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award the pupils have certainly followed the Braes High School motto of Build Respect and Earn Success, be part of it.”