Success for Braes High pupils who gained Duke of Edinburgh's Award
In a ceremony before the term ended, 45 pupils in S4 and S5 received their awards.
Successful expeditions were completed in the Pentland Hills and around the River Avon Heritage Trail, while the young people have developed lots of skills in areas including the arts, sport, animal welfare, employability and theatre production.
Teacher Kevin Deane said: “The pupils have completed over 800 hours of volunteering taking part in projects around the school like the Braes Pantry and the Polycrub, and in the local community supporting charities, churches, primary schools and local organisations.
"By taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award the pupils have certainly followed the Braes High School motto of Build Respect and Earn Success, be part of it.”
The DofE was set up in 1956 by the previous Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and the patron is now his son, Prince Edward, the current Duke of Edinburgh.