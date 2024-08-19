Strike by Forth Valley College lecturers called off after 'significant progress'
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) FElA teaching union said there had been "significant progress" in meetings with the Scottish government and colleges across the country.
The industrial action dates back to 2022 with lecturers going on strike several times during the long-running pay dispute.
The union added that it expects "an improved offer" to be made formally by College Employers Scotland in the coming days.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the strikes had been called off "as an act of good faith" after the union met Further Education Minister Graeme Dey and college representatives.
Ms Bradley said: “While a final settlement has yet to be reached, EIS-FELA negotiators were significantly encouraged by today’s developments and believed it appropriate to suspend this week’s strikes.
"Based on discussions this morning, we remain hopeful that a resolution can be struck that will finally see a fair pay settlement that will allow lecturers to return to working as normal, and to do what they do best which is supporting their students in colleges across Scotland to learn and progress.”
A spokesperson for Forth Valley College, said: “You will be aware that EIS-FELA were planning strike action this week as part of an ongoing sector wide pay dispute. Planned action was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 20, Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22.
"However, we have now been advised that action for this week has been suspended whilst negotiations continue.
"Strike action for dates beyond this week are currently not affected and action short of strike (including the resulting boycott) continues.”
