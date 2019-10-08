Stenhousemuir woman is Forth Valley College’s Student of the Year

Years of studying were rewarded at graduation ceremonies for Forth Valley College students.

More than 1000 were eligible and around 325 chose to attend the ceremonies at Falkirk Town Hall and Stirling Castle.

An HNC Working with Communities graduate from Stenhousemuir was named the college’s Student of the Year.

Kerry Reid (38) also won the Most Inspirational Student in the department of business and communities.

She said: “I can’t believe it. I have put a lot of hard work in and I am proud of myself, but I could not have done it without the support of my lecturers, especially Stewart Ritchie.”

Saying the course had changed her life, Kerry added: “When I started, I could not even switch on a computer. The college has been brilliant and I cannot thank them enough.”

Dr Ken Thomson, college principal, said: “Kerry has demonstrated tremendous qualities throughout her time here and over the past year has gone above and beyond what has been expected of her.

“Not only has she reached the heights reached the heights academically at the college, she has now progressed to the University of the West of Scotland to continue her studies for a BA in Community Education.”

Meanwhile, a Grangemouth mother and daughter made the graduation ceremony a family affair.

Laura McGinty (37) and Cara (19) both received an HNC in Childhood Practice after spending the last year as ‘study buddies’ at the Falkirk campus.

After working for Asda for ten years, Laura is now with Falkirk Council as a supply early years officer. She said: “It had always been my intention to apply for a childcare course at some point but I never seemed to get round to it.

“When I eventually did apply and get in Cara asked me what course I had gone for and I said HNC in Childhood Practice at Forth Valley College and she said ‘no way’ that’s what I have been accepted or!”

Cara has now gone on to study for a BA in Psychology and Sociology at the University of Stirling, while working one day a week with Falkirk Council in the same role as her mum.

Both agreed the course was hard work, but well worth it.