Stenhousemuir Primary's Night at the Movies concert in 28 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST
Staff and pupils at Stenhousemuir Primary are enjoying a well-earned rest after their busy end of term events.

This included a concert involving youngsters in P4 to P7.

After weeks of rehearsals last month they put on their Night at the Movies concert.

We went along to join lots of parents, family and friends to the Rae Street school to enjoy one of the performances.

Well done to everyone involved for a great production from the talented pupils.

Night at the Movies concert brings you .... Willie Wonka.

1. Stenhousemuir PS Night at the Movies

Night at the Movies concert brings you .... Willie Wonka. Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils had a great time taking part.

2. Stenhousemuir PS Night at the Movies

Pupils had a great time taking part. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of hard work went into the concert by P4 to P7 pupils.

3. Stenhousemuir PS Night at the Movies

Lots of hard work went into the concert by P4 to P7 pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen

Children loved being involved.

4. Stenhousemuir PS Night at the Movies

Children loved being involved. Photo: Michael Gillen

