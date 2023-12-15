Staff, pupils and parents at Queensferry High School end the year on a high note

The year has ended on an incredibly high note for the hard-working staff, pupils and parents at Queensferry High School.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In October, Education Scotland inspectors visited the school and they have now delivered an excellent report card on its progress.

Inspectors praised the “highly motivated, articulate and ambitious young people”, stating that they had high aspirations and were eager participants in their learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior leaders and staff were also singled out for making effective use of information about young people’s progress to raise attainment.

The excellent report from Education Scotland was a fantastic note to end the school year for head teacher Craig Downie, the staff, pupils and their parents.

And the strong and effective leadership provided by headteacher, Craig Downie, ably supported by his senior leadership team, was deemed to be improving attainment at the school.

As for the future, inspectors said staff should build on existing approaches to planning learning to ensure all activities are set at the right level of difficulty for pupils and they should continue with plans to improve attainment.

However, inspectors were confident in the team’s ability to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mr Downie, who has overseen the school’s 1138 pupils and 100-strong workforce since taking up post in September 2021, it was confirmation that they’re heading in the right direction.

He said: “Everyone is delighted with the report – it’s a fantastic note to end the year on.

“We’re on a journey to excellence and it was incredible that the inspectors saw our progress.