St Mungo's High: Award winners 2022/23
The school held its annual prizegiving ceremony on Thursday celebrating the achievements of all its pupils with family, friends and the wider school community.
The awards recognised both the academic and wider achievements of the students.
Dr Tricia Holland, rector said it had been “an absolute joy” to lead the “community of faith and learning over the past year”. She said: “A school is just a building without the people who make that school community- our young people, staff, parents, carers and partners who work so hard and so well together to make sure that the young people of St. Mungo’s High School are given every support, every opportunity and every encouragement to be the very best version of themselves, and to achieve the very best they can.
“We are here tonight, to celebrate the success and achievements of our amazing young people, and let them know how proud we are of them, not just today, but every day, and to say thank-you to our young people for their hard-work and determination, and to all of the people who made it possible for them to succeed.”
Dr Holland spoke of the importance of being brave enough to try and to see unsuccessful attempts as a learning opportunity.
She told those gathered on Thursday: “As you go through and eventually leave St, Mungo’s High School to step into the wider world, I hope that you carry with you the spirit of resilience and the pursuit of success that you have developed here.
“The challenges you face in the future may be different, but the lessons you have learned within these walls will serve as your compass. Embrace change, take risks, and never lose sight of your dreams.
“I would like to congratulate every award winner here this evening. Your hard work and effort have paid off and your school is so proud of you.
“Let us remember that tonight is not just about recognizing the achievements of a few; it is about celebrating the success of all. It is about acknowledging the collective effort that has brought us here and the shared values that continue to guide us.
"Let us leave here tonight inspired to live out those values in our daily lives, to be beacons of love, compassion, tolerance, respect, forgiveness, and faith in our community and beyond.”
At last week’s ceremony, James Shearer and Cerys Farquharson were named presented with Senior Dux awards. The Senior Proxime Accessits were Tom Green, Neel Haval and Lewis McGuckin.
Three Junior Dux awards were presented to Hollie McGuire, Ava Paterson and Aisling Stassin. The Junior Proxime Accessits were Patrick Kavanagh, Maria Rogan, Mariyah Saddiq and Paula Soje.
Prizewinners
S1 CFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, Successful Learner in: Art & Design – Chloe Dinning, Amelie Hughes, Karol Wysocki; Computing Science – Ellie Hanlon, Lily-Marie Easton; Design Technology – Katy Campbell, Eilidh McCormack, Jakub Rak; Drama – Niamh Brogan, Bernyce Njoku; English – Jassmin Monteith; French – Callum Joseph Blair, Sophie Fullarton; Geography & Home Economics – Cara Reynolds; Geography & Science – Ruth Donaldson; History – Nia Whyte, Valerie Wyzgowski; Home Economics – Eric Turkiewicz; Home Economics & Mathematics – Owen Hanlon; Mathematics – Demi-Lee McKay, Franek Niemiec; Media – Cameron Hill, Macy McLeod; Modern Studies – Ashleigh Winton; Modern Studies & Physical Education – Isabella Gallagher; Music – Luke Sedman, Skye Sharp; Physical Education – Finlay Cochran; Religious Education – Colleen McGuire. S1 CFE Champion, CFE Champion in: Art & Design – Stasiu Gluchy; Computing Science – Beinn Petrie; Design Technology – Anna Galazka; Drama – Callum Joseph Blair; English – Ruth Donaldson, Macy McLeod; French – Chloe Dinning, Iris Stuart; Geography – Eilidh McCormack; History – Erin Rock; Home Economics – Ivan Hawthorne; Mathematics – Khushi Haval; Media – Dylan Stevenson; Modern Studies – Craig Mitchell; Music – Hannah Saji, Yana Weir; Physical Education – Cara Reynolds, Lewis Slaven; Religious Education – Om Mahapatra; Science – Niamh Brogan. S2 CFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, Successful Learner in: Art & Design – Evie Wilson; Art & Design & Drama – Leo Cierpikowski; Art & Design & Design Technology – Victoria Sawicz; Business Education – Kayla Bell; Business Education & French – Noel Kalloockaran; Computing Science & Modern Studies – Zainab Arshad; Computing Science, Drama, Media, Physical Education, Spanish – Kirstie MacDonald; Design Technology – Andrzej Blaszkiewicz, Isla Deane; Drama – Paige MacBeth; English – Mark Saji; French – Lee McGinley; Geography – Millie Blair, Ava Green; History – Callum McGuckin, Gabriela Zarzycka; Home Economics – Noemi Witkowska, Anesu Ziswa; Mathematics – Jessica Bancewicz, Alfie Walker; Media – Christie Anderson; Modern Studies – Amelia Grosicka; Music – Bruno Maccalli, Natasha Ncube; Physical Education – Andrew Gregory; Religious Education – Aesha Heron; Science – Liam Reilly; Spanish – Olivia Gray. S2 CFE Champion, CFE Champion in: Art & Design – Hannah McNeilly; Business Education – Sara Haldane; Computing Science – Andrzej Blaszkiewicz; Design Technology & Music – Andrew Gregory; Drama – Beth Begen; English & Geography – Connor Astles; English & Spanish – Victoria Sawicz; French – Luke Callaghan, Anna Jijo; History – Niamh Carey; Home Economics – Leo Cierpikowski; Mathematics & Modern Studies – Isla Deane; Media – Dilan Surpickij; Physical Education – Christie Anderson, Joe Hastings; Religious Education – Caoimhe Bell; Science – Noel Kalloockaran; Spanish – Niamh O'Donnell. S3 CFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, Successful Learner in: Administration – Erin Oddie; Administration & Graphic Communication – Hanna Ferrier; Art & Design – Luca Notarangelo; Art & Design & PE – Dearbhla Fulton; Biology, Mathematics, PE – Hazel Barlow; Business Management – Abbie Sugden; Business Management & Graphic Communication – Ewa Tsering Chamczyk; Chemistry – Kayden Small; Computing Science – Jeyda Dilek, Milosz Maj; Drama – Ella Hawthorne, Ciara Watson; Engineering Science – Adam Ali, Olivier Mroczko; English – Nicole Feltbower; French – Vanessa Bienias, Logan Campbell; Geography – Brooke Aitken, Margaret Leishman; Graphic Communication & Spanish – Emi Kozieja; Health & Food Technology – Jack Cameron, Vivienne Strain; History – Tom Shearer, Molly Rose Smith; Hospitality: Practical Cookery – Jonathon Connell, Ebony Verrecchia; Mathematics – Lexi Brawley; Mathematics & Media – Sophie Reid; Media – Fatima Akbar, Sophia Cheape; Modern Studies – Bobbie Jo Marston, Charlotte Gray; Music Performing – Orla Hynes, Tyler Nolan,Ella-Rose Wakeling; Music Technology – Carmen Coyle; PE – Sienna Brown; People in Society & Personal Development – Sophie Haldane; Physical Education – Andrew Quinn; Physics – Charlie Wright; Practical Woodworking – Shaun Harrison; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Jack Hill; Religious Education – Abigail McKay; Science – Iona Coventry; Spanish – Ellie Baird. S3 CFE Champion, CFE Champion in: Administration – Erin Butterly; Art & Design – Patrycja Sciegienna; Biology – Bethany Stewart; Business Management – Jack Hill; Chemistry – Nicole Feltbower; Computing Science – Arin Leitch; Drama – Hazel Barlow; Engineering Science – Brooke Aitken; English – Molly Rose Smith; English, French, Geography, Physics – Tom Shearer; French – Madeleine Bancewicz; Graphic Communication & Media – Sophie Hamilton; Health & Food Technology – Ella-Rose Wakeling; History & Spanish – Ella Hawthorne; Hospitality: Practical Cookery – Ruaridh Smith; Mathematics & Music Performing – Maya Graham; Modern Studies – Dearbhla Fulton; Music Technology – Ben Pascall; PE – Jessica Dinning, Eve Donaldson, Lucas Graham; People in Society – Sam Munro; Personal Development – Jack Cameron; Physical Education – Emily Haire, Vivienne Strain; Practical Woodworking – Cole Crawford; Religious Education – Eva Mannion; Science – Lexi Brawley; Spanish – Heidi Craig. NATIONAL 4 AWARDS: Applications of Mathematics – Kieran Rennie; Biology – Wiktoria Kaleta; Business Management – Jack Breckenridge; Chemistry – Erin Taylor; Childcare – Chelsey McCafferty; English & People in Society – Noah Anderson; Health & Food Technology – Mitchell Ryan; Hospitality – Kara Turner; Physics – Fintan McGuire; Practical Electronics – Ashton Lewis; Practical Woodworking – Natalie MacGregor; Science – Aronas Silinskas. NATIONAL 4 STAR AWARDS: Noah Anderson, Aiden Blair, JohnJoe Cruse, Stephen Hoey, Imogen Lowe, Lucas McBride, Kieran Rennie, Charley Williams. NATIONAL 5 AWARDS: Administration and IT – Piper Ure; Applications of Mathematics – Callan Scott; Art and Design – Paula Soje; Biology – Timmy Taskin; Business Management – Joseph Deane; Chemistry, English, Graphic Communication, Mathematics, Physics, Spanish – Hollie McGuire; Computing Science – Chris Regi; Drama & Media – Emily Graham; Engineering Science – Ava Paterson; English & Modern Studies – Orla Cannon; French & Practical Cookery – Aisling Stassin; Geography – Anika Zub; Health and Food Technology – Kayah Smith; History – Sarah-Jane Kane; Mathematics – Patrick Kavanagh; Music – Holly O'Connor; Physical Education – Michael Carey; Practical Woodworking – Keri Anderson; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Maria Rogan. NATIONAL 5 STAR AWARDS, Awarded seven National 5 qualifications: Anntheresa Biju, Holly Bulloch, Orla Cannon, Michael Carey, Shannon Corr, Nina Csicsvakova, Caitlin Cunningham, Joseph Deane, Keira Donaghy, Alex Dunn, Rhys Earaker, Liam Flaherty, Charley Grugen, Andrew Higgins, David Hunter, Fabian Kaczmarski, Patryk Kolodziejczyk, Sean McAllister, Alix McGee, Isobelle McLean, Corey McMonagle, Gabriela Moleda, Owen Purdie, Chris Regi, Maryam Rehan, Ava Reilly, Molly Rigg, Lucy Rodger, Michael Rogan, Nathan Scott, Kayah Smith, Spencer Walshe, Lucy Wilson and Piotr Wojcik. NATIONAL 5 ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, Awarded seven National 5 qualifications at grade A – Finn Alexander, Chrislyn Chacko, Morgan Clark, Emily Graham, Sarah-Jane Kane, Patrick Kavanagh, Emma MacNicol, Hannah MacSween, Hollie McGuire, Holly O'Connor, Ava Paterson, Beth Rafferty, Maggie Rennie, Maria Rogan, Mariyah Saddiq, Paula Soje, Aisling Stassin, Timmy Taskin, Caelan Wilson and Anika Zub. Wider Achievement Awards: Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Bronze Level – Anntheresa Biju, Aiden Blair, Orla Cannon, Morgan Clark, Shannon Corr, Erin Fotheringham, Emily Graham, Sarah-Jane Kane, Imogen Lowe, Emma MacNicol, Hollie McGuire, Lauren McRoberts, Chloe Moran, Holly O'Connor, Beth Rafferty, Kieran Rennie, Lucy Rodger, Mariyah Saddiq, Kayah Smith, Paula Soje, Aisling Stassin, Lucy Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Sylvie Wyzgowski. National Youth Choir of Scotland Awards, NYCOS Silver – Kirstie MacDonald. Peer Mentoring Awards – Catherine Campbell, Eva Bell. Pupil Support & Community and Learning Development Awards: S1 Nurture Group – Dawn Duncan; S2 Transition Group – Matthew Challinor; S2 Curricular Class – Aiden Lynagh; S3 Personal Development – Sophie Haldane; S4 Outdoor Education Group – Millie Monaghan; S4 Wellbeing Award – Aiden Blair; S4 Achieve/Resilience award – Imogen Lowe; S3 Achieve/Resilience award – Sam Munro. UKMT Junior Maths Challenge, Gold: Liam Harvey. HIGHER AWARDS: Administration and IT – Emma Hay; Applications of Mathematics – Justas Jagminas; Art & Design – Julia Trzybinska; Business Management – Adam O'Connor; Chemistry, English, French, Mathematics, Physics – James Shearer; Computing Science – Patrik Tomcisak; Drama – Chloe McGowan; Engineering Science & History – Emma Meikle; Geography – Kiran Iqbal; Graphic Communication – Courtney Easton; Health & Food Technology – Lexi Cattanach; Human Biology – Neel Haval; Media & Modern Studies – Cerys Farquhar; Music & Music Technology – Maya Elder; Music Technology – Aidan Dunnigan; Photography – Areesa Aslam, Claire Hagerty; Physical Education – Sara Stevenson; Politics – Grace Galvin; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Mirren Hainey; Spanish – Olaoluwa Awoyemi, Anna Enache. HIGHER STAR AWARDS: Awarded five Higher qualifications – Umar Akbar, Sophie Arthur, Emily Baird, Caragh Burns, Daniel Carey, Dean Carmichael, Ferne Carter, Lexi Cattanach, Kasie Chatburn, Daniel Clarkson, Jessica Crangle, Jasmine Crilley, Courtney Easton, Sophie Feltbower, Beljin George, Aoife Glen, Caoimhe Hegarty, Amy Hogarth, Benedict Inegbenosun, Kiara Mayer, Faye McAvoy, Grace McGinley, Emily McLellan, Gregor Mitchell, Jameela Muhammad Perveen, Adam O'Connor, Aleena Safdar, Rahima Sattar Rehman, Nicole Sawicz, Zara Sharif, Euan Shepherd, Piper Smith, Patrik Tomcisak, Harriet Tribble, Julia Trzybinska, Jonathan Wood, and Amelia Wysocka. HIGHER ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Awarded five Higher qualifications at Grade A – Suzanne Bell, Cerys Farquhar, Tom Green, Eve Harkins, Neel Haval, Lewis McGuckin, Emma Meikle and James Shearer. ADVANCED HIGHER AWARDS: Art and Design (Design) – Bekah Weightman; Art and Design (Expressive) – Mirren Hainey; Biology & Chemistry – Kimberley Crawford; Computing Science & Mathematics – Matthew Stewart; English & Spanish – Georga Beattie; Graphic Communication – Aiden Brawley; History & Music – Amy Callaghan; Modern Studies – Timea Csicsvakova; Music Technology – Keir Haggerty; Physical Education – Caitlyn Christie; Physics – Connor Sweeney. AVANCED HIGHER STAR AWARDS: Awarded three Advanced Higher qualifications – Amy Callaghan; Timea Csicsvakova; Haylie Jackson; Amy Millar; Maria Saji; and Connor Sweeney. ADVANCED HIGHER ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Awarded three Advanced Higher qualifications at Grade A – Kimberley Crawford. NATIONAL PROGRESSION AWARDS: Acting – Ryan Carlyle; Film & Media – Eva Dougall. HOUSE CAPTAIN AWARDS: Andrew House Captain – Kimberley Crawford; Columba House Captain – Caitlyn Christie; Kentigern House Captain – Amy Millar; Margaret House Captain – Ula Kelly; Ninian House Captain – Holly Milne; Ogilvie House Captain – Jess Mooney. SPECIAL AWARDS: Alan Watson Award - Maths Excellence – Aiden Brawley; Anne Mitchell Award - Outstanding Contribution to Media – Logan Clements; Archbishop's Award – Eve Harkins; Grant Watson Award – Andrew Gregory; HJ Lynch Award – TJay Ballingall; Lawrence Haggart Memorial Trophy – Justine Strain; Maurissa Clark Award – Antoinette Cherubini; Pat Crossan Award - Outstanding Contribution to Music – Advanced Higher Music Class; Phillip Collins Reading Award – Tamas Orgovan; Rector's Award – Declan McGavin; Rewarding Success – Ivan Hawthorne; Saul Elliott Memorial Shield – Luke Culliton; SVDP Frederic Ozanam Award – Tom Green; The Spirit of St Mungo's Declan Rennie Award – Keira Donaghy; In Memoriam Award – Keira Nicol; Junior Proxime Accessit – Patrick Kavanagh, Maria Rogan, Mariyah Saddiq, Paula Soje; Junior Dux – Hollie McGuire, Ava Paterson, Aisling Stassin; Senior Proxime Accessit – Tom Green, Neel Haval, Lewis McGuckin; Senior Dux – Cerys Farquhar, James Shearer.