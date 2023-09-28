St Mungo's senior prize winners, from left, Tom Green (Senior Proxime Accessit); Cerys Farquhar (Senior Dux); James Shearer (Senior Dux) and Neel Haval (Senior Proxime Accessit). Not pictured: Lewis McGuckin (Senior Proxime Accessit). Pic: Michael Gillen.

The school held its annual prizegiving ceremony on Thursday celebrating the achievements of all its pupils with family, friends and the wider school community.

The awards recognised both the academic and wider achievements of the students.

Dr Tricia Holland, rector said it had been “an absolute joy” to lead the “community of faith and learning over the past year”. She said: “A school is just a building without the people who make that school community- our young people, staff, parents, carers and partners who work so hard and so well together to make sure that the young people of St. Mungo’s High School are given every support, every opportunity and every encouragement to be the very best version of themselves, and to achieve the very best they can.

The school's latest Dux award winners, Junior and Senior. From left, Ava Paterson (Junior); Cerys Farquhar (Senior); James Shearer (Senior); Aisling Stassin (Junior) and Hollie McGuire (Junior). Pic: Michael Gillen.

“We are here tonight, to celebrate the success and achievements of our amazing young people, and let them know how proud we are of them, not just today, but every day, and to say thank-you to our young people for their hard-work and determination, and to all of the people who made it possible for them to succeed.”

Dr Holland spoke of the importance of being brave enough to try and to see unsuccessful attempts as a learning opportunity.

She told those gathered on Thursday: “As you go through and eventually leave St, Mungo’s High School to step into the wider world, I hope that you carry with you the spirit of resilience and the pursuit of success that you have developed here.

“The challenges you face in the future may be different, but the lessons you have learned within these walls will serve as your compass. Embrace change, take risks, and never lose sight of your dreams.

The school's Junior prize winners, from left: Patrick Kavanagh (Junior Proxime Accessit); Paula Soje (Junior Proxime Accessit); Ava Paterson (Junior Dux); Aisling Stassin (Junior Dux); Hollie McGuire (Junior Dux) and Mariyah Saddiq (Junior Proxime Accessit). Not pictured: Maria Rogan (Junior Proxime Accessit). Pic: Michael Gillen.

“I would like to congratulate every award winner here this evening. Your hard work and effort have paid off and your school is so proud of you.

“Let us remember that tonight is not just about recognizing the achievements of a few; it is about celebrating the success of all. It is about acknowledging the collective effort that has brought us here and the shared values that continue to guide us.

"Let us leave here tonight inspired to live out those values in our daily lives, to be beacons of love, compassion, tolerance, respect, forgiveness, and faith in our community and beyond.”

At last week’s ceremony, James Shearer and Cerys Farquharson were named presented with Senior Dux awards. The Senior Proxime Accessits were Tom Green, Neel Haval and Lewis McGuckin.

Winners of the Senior Dux, Senior Proxime Accessit, Junior Dux and Junior Proxime Accessit awards at St Mungo's High. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Three Junior Dux awards were presented to Hollie McGuire, Ava Paterson and Aisling Stassin. The Junior Proxime Accessits were Patrick Kavanagh, Maria Rogan, Mariyah Saddiq and Paula Soje.

Prizewinners