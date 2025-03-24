St Joseph's Primary School in Bonnybridge centenary celebrations in 28 pictures

St Joseph’s Primary School in Bonnybridge held the first of a series of events to mark its 100th anniversary last Thursday, March 20, with a special mass led by Archbishop Leo Cushley.

The service brought together the school’s current pupils and staff, as well as those from previous years, as well as local residents.

All joined in the reflection on the school’s legacy as well as looking toward the future.

St Joseph’s was founded by the local community in 1925 to provide faith-based education for children in Bonnybridge.

Since then it has continued to grow, expanding its connection with the community and developing new facilities over the years to maintain a modern learning environment.

The school has been part of many families’ lives for generations, as parents are now enrolling their children for the same school they once attended.

During the celebratory mass, pupils played a central roles, leading prayers and reflecting on what the school means to them.

While a pupil-led project highlighted key moments from the school’s history through film slides, showcasing its evolution from 1925 to today, providing an opportunity to learn about the school’s story and understand past generations.

Former pupils who attended ranged from councillors to high school youngsters, with representatives from each year at St Mungo’s High School, St Joseph’s associated secondary, also taking part in the celebrations.

While the centenary was a chance to honour the past, it also served as an opportunity to look ahead.

Matthew Coulter, St Joseph’s headteacher, said: “This milestone represents a century of dedication to education, faith, and community spirit, all rooted in the school’s strong ethos.

“The anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the school’s rich history, the generations of pupils who have passed through its doors, and the teachers and staff who have shaped young lives with care and compassion.

“The centenary is not just about looking back, but also about strengthening ties and ensuring that the school’s faith-filled legacy continues to thrive for generations to come."

Further celebrations will take place throughout the year, including parent afternoons in August, where visitors can explore old registers and photographs over tea and coffee, joint events with the parent council, activities for pupils, and opportunities for the school community to reflect while looking forward to the future.

At the end of last year, St Joseph's was awarded Gold by UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting School programme – only 12 months after gaining the Silver award.

In February the school received another gold, this time from the Scottish Book Trust acknowledging St Joseph’s as a Reading School.

This month, Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament congratulating all those connected with St Joseph’s on its special anniversary.

