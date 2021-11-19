St Francis Xavier's pupils bag rubbish to clean up their community

All the 480 pupils from St Francis Xavier’s Primary turned out on Monday afternoon for the litter pick.

The P1 and P2 children did their pick up in the school grounds, while the rest of the school tackled Merchiston Avenue, Sunnyside playing fields and part of Ronades Road.

They were joined by staff and around 20 parent helpers.

St Francis Xavier's Primary School. Litter pick - pupils, parents and grandparents after the litter pick where they collected lots of rubbish

There were dozens of black bags filled by the end of their clear up – but the good news is that it is around half what they collected from a similar litter pick in 2019.

Principal teacher Laura McQuade said: "It’s very encouraging to see the reduction in litter in the area around the school. Well done to everyone who took part.”

And this week the pupils are continuing their community work by collecting coats to be delivered to the Me to You charity in Falkirk which helps the district’s less fortunate.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.