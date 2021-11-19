St Francis Xavier's pupils bag rubbish to clean up their community
Youngsters at a Falkirk school did a clear up to tidy their local community.
All the 480 pupils from St Francis Xavier’s Primary turned out on Monday afternoon for the litter pick.
The P1 and P2 children did their pick up in the school grounds, while the rest of the school tackled Merchiston Avenue, Sunnyside playing fields and part of Ronades Road.
They were joined by staff and around 20 parent helpers.
There were dozens of black bags filled by the end of their clear up – but the good news is that it is around half what they collected from a similar litter pick in 2019.
Principal teacher Laura McQuade said: "It’s very encouraging to see the reduction in litter in the area around the school. Well done to everyone who took part.”
And this week the pupils are continuing their community work by collecting coats to be delivered to the Me to You charity in Falkirk which helps the district’s less fortunate.