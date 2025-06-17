St Francis pupils and staff clear up around Falkirk primary school

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:43 BST
The grounds and area around St Francis Xavier’s Primary School have had a clear up.

And it's all down to the hardworking pupils and staff – along with the help of parents – who carried out a litter pick, filling dozens of black bags with unsightly rubbish.

The initiative is part of the school’s Rights Respecting Schools Week which supports their journey as a Bronze Level Rights Aware school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully over the years, the amount of litter picked up by the youngsters has decreased but they all agreed that there is still too much dumped by unthinking people.

Pupils and staff at St Francis Xavier's Primary took part in a litter pick in the school grounds. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Pupils and staff at St Francis Xavier's Primary took part in a litter pick in the school grounds. Pic: Michael Gillen

The staff – who helped out too – are extremely proud of all the children for their efforts.

Rebecca Murray, acting principal teacher, said: “The event was a great success, thanks to the enthusiasm of our pupils, the support of our wonderful parent helpers, and the invaluable assistance from Falkirk Council Waste Services.

"We are especially grateful to the team from the council who provided us with equipment for the litter pick and delivered an engaging and informative assembly about waste, recycling, and environmental responsibility.

"Together, we made a real difference in our local area and reinforced the importance of taking care of our shared spaces.”

Related topics:Primary schoolFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice