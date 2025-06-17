St Francis pupils and staff clear up around Falkirk primary school
And it's all down to the hardworking pupils and staff – along with the help of parents – who carried out a litter pick, filling dozens of black bags with unsightly rubbish.
The initiative is part of the school’s Rights Respecting Schools Week which supports their journey as a Bronze Level Rights Aware school.
Thankfully over the years, the amount of litter picked up by the youngsters has decreased but they all agreed that there is still too much dumped by unthinking people.
The staff – who helped out too – are extremely proud of all the children for their efforts.
Rebecca Murray, acting principal teacher, said: “The event was a great success, thanks to the enthusiasm of our pupils, the support of our wonderful parent helpers, and the invaluable assistance from Falkirk Council Waste Services.
"We are especially grateful to the team from the council who provided us with equipment for the litter pick and delivered an engaging and informative assembly about waste, recycling, and environmental responsibility.
"Together, we made a real difference in our local area and reinforced the importance of taking care of our shared spaces.”