St Andrew's: Falkirk Primary 6 pupils in final of Euroquiz

Primary 6 pupils from 29 schools all over Scotland will be in Edinburgh to test their European knowledge as Euroquiz returns.

Over 400 schools have been involved in competing in this year’s quiz. Following a series of heats that took place earlier this year, the winning schools will now compete in the final which will take place in the Scottish Parliaments’ Debating Chamber this Monday, June 13.

Euroquiz, which was first held in 1993, sees teams of pupils working together to broaden their knowledge of European history, geography, sport, culture, languages and the European Union.

Primary 6 pupils from St Andrew’s Primary School have reached the final in Euroquiz

Deputy Presiding Officer and Euroquiz quizmaster Annabelle Ewing MSP said: “I’m delighted to be welcoming young people back to the Parliament for this event, which helps young people to learn more about our European neighbours in a fun and engaging way.

“I’m sure the pupils from all over Scotland have been studying very hard for this final and will be determined to take home the trophy.

“The Euroquiz heats involved more than 2000 pupils and over 400 schools so it’s great to see the enthusiasm for this competition and I congratulate each and every one of them for reaching the final.”