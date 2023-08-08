The youngsters were amongst 144,000 young people in Scotland receiving their grades for National 4s and 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Falkirk Council’s education officials revealed an initial assessment of this year’s results was positive with Level 3 awards in S4 better than last year, and better than 2019 pre-Covid levels; Level 4 awards are in line with last year and continue to be the highest yet for Falkirk schools; and while Level 5 awards are lower than last year they are in line with pre-Covid levels.

The council added that Level 6 awards (Highers) are in line with last year but higher than pre-Covid levels and Level 7 awards (Advanced Highers) are in line with last year but higher than pre-Covid levels.

Falkirk High School pupils celebrating success. Pictured: Tasmin Gold, 17, five A Highers; Daniel Gray, 16, seven A National 5s; and Finlay Morrison, 16, five A Highers. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for education said: “These results speak volumes about the ongoing recovery from the impact the pandemic had on our pupils who have clearly risen to and overcome the challenges. It’s really good to see that these results compare favourably to pre-pandemic figures.

“Every single pupil receiving their results today should be very proud of their individual achievements as well as the teaching staff who have helped them adapt to a changing academic landscape.”

A council spokesperson said: “A full analysis will be undertaken of the overall attainment performance when the Insight School Leavers Data is published in February which includes not just SQA but also HNC, Apprenticeships and wider accreditations and qualifications.

“Any parents or pupils involved in this year’s diet of exams who have queries regarding their results should contact their school directly.”

Across Scotland the Higher pass rate is down from last year but remains above 2019 levels.

Figures from the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) show attainment of A to C grades was 77.1 per cent.

It had been 79.8 per cent in 2022, 87.3 per cent in 2021, 89.3 per cent in 2020 and 74.8 per cent in 2019.

For Advanced Highers there was a similar trend, with those attaining A to C grades at 79.8 per cent, down from 81.3 per cent in 2022, 90.2 per cent in 2021 and 93.1 per cent in 2020. The pass rate was 79.4 per cent in 2019.

For National 5 qualifications, the pass rate was 78.8 per cent, down from 80.8 per cent in 2022. It was 85.8 per cent in 2021 and 78.2 per cent in 2019.

Following industrial action by teachers during the 2022/23 session which led to education disruption, the SQA has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: “Learners can be confident that the qualifications that they have earned – by demonstrating their knowledge and skills – provide a solid foundation for the next stage in their learning, training or employment. We wish them all continued success.”

“Our sensitive approach to awarding this year was developed with and supported by the education community. It has given learners the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.”

The SQA candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000 is open until 6pm tonight and for the next three days from 8.30am to 5pm.