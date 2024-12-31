Sporting success as Falkirk district primary school receives its gold sportscotland award

Pupils at Hallglen Primary with the gold sportscotland award, alongside teacher Miss Main and Active Schools Coordinator Jen Watson-Brown. (Pic: submitted)

Pupils and staff at a Falkirk district primary school were celebrating at the end of term after receiving their gold sportscotland award.

The award recognises the school’s dedication to excellence in sport, physical activity and physical education, highlighting the hard work by staff over the past three years in fostering a positive ethos around sport, creating opportunities for pupils and ensuring that the children’s voices are heard in shaping the school’s physical activity programmes.

The project, led by class teacher Miss Emma Main, aims to integrate sport and physical activity at the heart of the school beginning in P1 and continuing into the community and local sports clubs, encouraging pupils to stay active and engaged beyond their time at Hallglen Primary.

Hallglen has re-established school teams in basketball and cross country, and boasts an active and engaged Sports Council that works across all year groups to promote a range of sporting opportunities.

Youngsters at Hallglen during the recent gold award celebrations.

In collaboration with Jen Watson-Brown, Active Schools Coordinator, Miss Main has brought in specialist coaches and clubs to provide high quality training for both students and staff.

Involvement in cluster and Falkirk-wide events has allowed pupils to proudly represent their school in sports competitions.

Jen Watson-Brown said: “The pupils feel a sense of pride putting on the team kits and going out to compete and represent their school. Without staff members like Miss Main, our pupils would not have the incredible opportunities they experience.”

The school’s journey towards the gold sportscotland award has been a result of tireless efforts by both staff and the Active Schools Coordinator to enhance the sport and physical activity programme, while ensuring that every pupil feels valued and that there are no barriers to participation.

As part of the celebration pupils were encouraged to wear sports clothing or kit from local teams.

One of the highlights of the inclusive sporting culture is the relationship between staff and pupils. Teachers regularly participate in activities alongside pupils, leading to memorable events such as the staff versus pupils basketball game.

Earlier in December, Miss Main organised a day of sports to celebrate achieving the gold award, featuring a variety of activities that showcased the students’ successes and allowed them to share their achievements.

Miss Main said: “I do it for the kids. Throughout my childhood, I had many opportunities to participate in sports.

The award is the culmination of three years of hard work.

"I was lucky enough to volunteer for Active Schools while I was in high school, and I’ve always appreciated how much they did for me and others.

"This award represents the hard work from myself, Jen, staff and pupils over the three years.”

The event was not only a celebration of the school’s award but also recognition of the individual and team successes of the pupils.